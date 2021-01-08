TrustSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $1.52 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $56.85 million and $1.52 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 37.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103140 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00418536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00214127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050761 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,947,540 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

