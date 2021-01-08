TrustSwap Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $52.01 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00106301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00441497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00221957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051001 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,305,806 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

