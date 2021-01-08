TrustVerse Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $170,104.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00037860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.59 or 0.00266511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.03 or 0.02591039 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012125 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.