TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A) shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.16. 29,386 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 19,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,641.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.78.

TSE:PIC.A Company Profile (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:PIC.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:PIC.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.