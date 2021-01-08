Tudor Pickering Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Hold

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.00, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 32,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

