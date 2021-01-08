TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Shares Gap Down to $486.90

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $486.90, but opened at $400.30. TUI AG (TUI.L) shares last traded at $371.98, with a volume of 16,582,323 shares trading hands.

TUI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 196.25 ($2.56).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 454.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 364.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

