Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.76

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.76 and traded as low as $27.10. Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 119,897 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.76. The company has a market capitalization of £35.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

