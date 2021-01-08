Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.20

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 903916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.
Several brokerages have commented on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.45.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.
In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
