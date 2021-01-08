Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.20

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 903916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Several brokerages have commented on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

