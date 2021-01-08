Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.64. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 297,396 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. Erste Group upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 719,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 595.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 166,362 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 84,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

