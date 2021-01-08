Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading 8% Higher

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 22,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 30,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

