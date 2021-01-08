Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:TRQ traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.24. 239,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.30 and a 12 month high of C$18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$352.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.