TurtleCoin Trading 17% Higher This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $164,552.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 87.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 91,554,029,839 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

