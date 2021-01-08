TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $157,816.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 91,501,945,988 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

