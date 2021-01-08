TurtleNetwork Tops 1-Day Volume of $185.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $494,394.76 and $185.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00317476 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000151 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002390 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012344 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

