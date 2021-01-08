TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.20. TVA Group shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 3,250 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

