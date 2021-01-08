Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 207,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,161,624. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,622,523. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirova bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 189.3% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

