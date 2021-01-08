Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) versus Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 16.96% 10.05% 7.59% Intuit 25.10% 40.29% 21.60%

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Intuit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.09 billion 16.25 $146.53 million $4.16 105.21 Intuit $7.68 billion 12.61 $1.83 billion $6.56 56.19

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Tyler Technologies. Intuit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tyler Technologies and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 Intuit 1 4 14 0 2.68

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $367.30, indicating a potential downside of 16.08%. Intuit has a consensus target price of $393.16, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Intuit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Summary

Intuit beats Tyler Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. Intuit Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Red Hat, Inc. on Argo CD, a declarative continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes deployments. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

