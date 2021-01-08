U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Shares Gap Down to $62.00

Shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $60.00. U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 26,504 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £79.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

About U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI)

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

