U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USCR. Truist upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $408,635 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $7,045,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at about $1,734,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

