U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading 5.8% Higher

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49. 3,160,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,746,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 239.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

