Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 5.1%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares were down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.58 and last traded at $53.28. Approximately 37,963,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 23,626,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,260. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,620,000 after buying an additional 5,369,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,959,000 after buying an additional 3,161,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

