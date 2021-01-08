Ubex Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $626,412.18 and $265,128.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LBank, IDEX, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, BitMart, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

