Ubiq (UBQ) Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $14,582.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

