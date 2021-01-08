UBS Group Downgrades NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) to Neutral

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXGPY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Liberum Capital raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded NEXT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. NEXT has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $53.80.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

