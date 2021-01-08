Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Shares Up 12.8%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.97. Approximately 155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY)

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

