Ultiledger Reaches 1-Day Volume of $130,921.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Ultiledger token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $31.21 million and $130,921.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00104680 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.00446304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00225046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048043 BTC.

Ultiledger Token Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,344,828,294 tokens. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

