Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. 464,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,025. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,022. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

