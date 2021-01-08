Unibright (UBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.15 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $93.68 million and $3.15 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001553 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Bilaxy and Liquid. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Cryptopia, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

