UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0001

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $13,204.72 and approximately $92.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001805 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

