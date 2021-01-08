Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Tops $17.76 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $17.76 million and $10.63 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for $6.56 or 0.00016385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00181334 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

