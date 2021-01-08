Unification (FUND) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $256,965.49 and approximately $9,734.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unification has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Unification token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00103015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00420765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00218505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048294 BTC.

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

