Uniform Fiscal Object Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $459,944.70 and $2.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $33.94, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004166 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $33.94, $18.94, $51.55, $24.68, $50.98, $7.50, $20.33, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

