UniLend Market Cap Reaches $4.68 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $343,885.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00037860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.59 or 0.00266511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.03 or 0.02591039 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012125 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

