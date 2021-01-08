Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is Old Port Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 834.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

