United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 29.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Barclays downgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $264.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.55. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $267.59. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

