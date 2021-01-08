United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
X opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
