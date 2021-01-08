United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

X opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

