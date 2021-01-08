United Traders Token Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million (UTT)

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One United Traders Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. United Traders Token has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $125.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, United Traders Token has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00281792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.45 or 0.02755456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012626 BTC.

About United Traders Token

United Traders Token (UTT) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. United Traders Token’s total supply is 69,403,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,548,999 tokens. United Traders Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Uttoken.io . United Traders Token’s official website is uttoken.io . United Traders Token’s official Twitter account is @Uttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

United Traders Token Token Trading

United Traders Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Traders Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade United Traders Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase United Traders Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

