Unitrade (TRADE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.94 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Unitrade has traded up 64.2% against the dollar. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $1.94 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00274642 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.55 or 0.02666243 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012312 BTC.

About Unitrade

TRADE is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,321,029 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

Unitrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

