Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $150.88 and last traded at $146.20. Approximately 2,776,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,889,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on U. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $4,332,246.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,121.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $22,770,191.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,998,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $254,000.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

