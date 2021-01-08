Universa (UTNP) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Universa has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $58,862.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00037405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00273746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.66 or 0.02537833 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

