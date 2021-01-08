Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 12-Month High at $249.02

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $249.02 and last traded at $247.59, with a volume of 4689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.71.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,103 shares of company stock valued at $18,615,365. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Universal Display by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Universal Display by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

