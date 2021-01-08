Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded to “In-Line” by Evercore ISI

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $23.52 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 96.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,274 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after acquiring an additional 896,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 651,629 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 292.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 779,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,652 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,545,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

