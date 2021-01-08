Upfiring (UFR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $104,886.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Upfiring token can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $104,886.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Upfiring has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

