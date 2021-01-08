Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.28 and last traded at $52.73. Approximately 1,404,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,152,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 over the last quarter.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

