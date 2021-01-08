Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 6.4% Higher

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $38.01. 2,376,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,757,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,844.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,315 shares of company stock worth $5,740,990. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Upwork by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 945,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 680,472 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth $11,080,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

