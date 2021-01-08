UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $52,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $278,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163 shares of company stock worth $67,505 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 36.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

URGN stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $441.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.