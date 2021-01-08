UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $52,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $278,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163 shares of company stock worth $67,505 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
URGN stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $441.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
