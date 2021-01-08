USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

USAC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $18.03.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

