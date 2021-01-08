USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.42

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as high as $10.69. USA Technologies shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 110,773 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

