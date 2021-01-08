USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, OKEx and SouthXchange. USD Coin has a market cap of $4.54 billion and approximately $2.41 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.69 or 0.02974681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016667 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,582,114,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,538,039,534 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, CPDAX, Poloniex, OKEx, Korbit, Crex24, Kucoin, FCoin, LATOKEN and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

