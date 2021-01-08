USDK (USDK) Price Up 0.7% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002476 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and approximately $393.89 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00103950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00420260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00218842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00049278 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.